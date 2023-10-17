Hundreds gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Pro-Palestinian rally Toronto
Hundreds gathered in Toronto on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, for a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 17, 2023 9:00 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 9:21 pm.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto’s downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T).

The demonstrations come in the wake of a massive blast that rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

At least 500 people were killed, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The pro-Palestinian gatherers settled outside Toronto’s Israeli consulate in the Bloor Street West and Yonge Street area. Photos from the scene show several people waving a Palestinian flag, with some climbing atop scaffolding at the populous intersection.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews.

The Instagram account “Palestinian Youth Movement” shared details of the scheduled gathering on social media with the photo titled “Emergency Action for Gaza.”

The demonstration forced several road closures, including northbound at Yonge and Bloor Street West, southbound Yonge and Charles Streets, eastbound at Bloor and Bay, and westbound at Bloor and Church.

A Toronto police spokesperson urged people to avoid the area in the meantime. Officers are on the scene to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

U of T students gathered at the school for a pro-Israeli demonstration on Tuesday afternoon, including pro-Palestinian supporters. Police and campus security remained on scene, keeping the peace.

No injuries were reported.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson issued a statement on a separate protest in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street area in Mississauga on Tuesday night, saying officers will remain present to “respond to any unlawful activities.”

CityNews reached out to Peel Regional Police for comment.

With files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

3h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

4h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

3h ago

Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates
Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates

Early childhood educators in Ontario are among the lowest paid in the country and raising their wages is critical to the success of the $10-a-day child-care program, advocates say. Part of the agreement...

2h ago

