Hundreds gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto’s downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T).

The demonstrations come in the wake of a massive blast that rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

At least 500 people were killed, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The pro-Palestinian gatherers settled outside Toronto’s Israeli consulate in the Bloor Street West and Yonge Street area. Photos from the scene show several people waving a Palestinian flag, with some climbing atop scaffolding at the populous intersection.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews.

The Instagram account “Palestinian Youth Movement” shared details of the scheduled gathering on social media with the photo titled “Emergency Action for Gaza.”

The demonstration forced several road closures, including northbound at Yonge and Bloor Street West, southbound Yonge and Charles Streets, eastbound at Bloor and Bay, and westbound at Bloor and Church.

A Toronto police spokesperson urged people to avoid the area in the meantime. Officers are on the scene to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Yonge St and Bloor St

Due to a large demonstration taking place, the following roads are closed:

-N/B Yonge St at Bloor St W

S/B Yonge St at Charles St

-police are on scene

-please avoid the area#GO2415064 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 18, 2023

U of T students gathered at the school for a pro-Israeli demonstration on Tuesday afternoon, including pro-Palestinian supporters. Police and campus security remained on scene, keeping the peace.

No injuries were reported.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson issued a statement on a separate protest in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street area in Mississauga on Tuesday night, saying officers will remain present to “respond to any unlawful activities.”

CityNews reached out to Peel Regional Police for comment.

With files from The Associated Press