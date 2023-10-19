FBI: Thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 9:45 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 9:56 am.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of information technology workers contracting with U.S. companies have for years secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for use in its ballistic missile program, FBI and Department of Justice officials said.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that IT workers dispatched and contracted by North Korea to work remotely with companies in St. Louis and elsewhere in the U.S. have been using false identities to get the jobs. The money they earned was funneled to the North Korean weapons program, FBI leaders said at a news conference in St. Louis.

Federal authorities announced the seizure of $1.5 million and 17 domain names as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Jay Greenberg, special agent in charge of the St. Louis FBI office, said any company that hired freelance IT workers “more than likely” hired someone participating in the scheme.

“This scheme is so prevalent that companies must be vigilant to verify whom they’re hiring,” Greenberg said in a news release. “At a minimum, the FBI recommends that employers take additional proactive steps with remote IT workers to make it harder for bad actors to hide their identities.”

Officials didn’t name the companies that unknowingly hired North Korean workers, or say when the practice began.

Court documents allege that the government of North Korea dispatched thousands of skilled IT workers to live primarily in China and Russia with the goal of deceiving businesses from the U.S. and elsewhere into hiring them as freelance remote employees.

The IT workers generated millions of dollars a year in their wages to benefit North Korea’s weapons programs. In some instances, the North Korean workers also infiltrated computer networks and stole information from the companies that hired them, the Justice Department said. They also maintained access for future hacking and extortion schemes, the agency said.

Greenberg said the workers used various techniques to make it look like they were working in the U.S., including paying Americans to use their home Wi-Fi connections.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are high as North Korea has test-fired more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022 and the U.S. has expanded its military exercises with its Asian allies, in tit-for-tat responses.

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War,” state media said.

In February, United Nations experts said that North Korean hackers working for the government stole record-breaking virtual assets last year estimated to be worth between $630 million and more than $1 billion. The panel of experts said in a report that the hackers used increasingly sophisticated techniques to gain access to digital networks involved in cyberfinance, and to steal information that could be useful in North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs from governments, individuals and companies.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

21m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

20m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

15m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

21m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

20m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

15h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

16h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

17h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

17h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

18h ago

More Videos