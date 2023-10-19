Japan and Australia agree to further step up defense cooperation under 2-month-old security pact

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 10:16 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 10:27 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Australia agreed Thursday to further expand defense ties, including with joint military exercises, under their upgraded security pact that took effect two months ago amid mutual concern about China’s growing influence in the region.

The two countries have rapidly developed close defense ties in recent years, and Japan considers Australia as a semi-ally, its closest security partner after the United States, its only treaty ally.

Japan’s Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, also agreed during talks in Tokyo to step up their three-way military cooperation with the United States, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Kihara and Marles said that deepening their operational cooperation and joint exercises, and enhancing interoperability, were important steps in increasing their bilateral defense ties. The two ministers confirmed that there was continiung progress in those areas under their Reciprocal Access Agreement, which took effect in August.

The agreement is aimed at breaking down legal barriers to allow troops to enter each other’s country for training and other purposes. Other than with the United States, Japan has such defense pacts with only Australia and Britain.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government adopted a new security strategy last December that focuses on reinforcing strike capability, in a break from Japan’s postwar principle of having a military only for self-defense.

Under the strategy, Japan also aims to nearly double its defense spending over the next five years, which would make it the world’s third-biggest spender after the United States and China.

Japan has been building up its defense spending and military power in part to deter China in territorial disputes it has with Beijing over islands that Tokyo controls in the East China Sea.

Australia has stepped up engagement in the South Pacific where it is concerned about China’s growing involvement, including the signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Under the new security agreement, Japan and Australia are discussing exercises deploying F-35A fighter jets to both countries, the Japanese ministry said.

“The Reciprocate Access Agreement is very central to the advancement of our relationship,” Marles told Kihara during their talks Thursday. “From the Australian point of view, we really see, in Japan, we see our future security in the region and in the world.”

The ministers confirmed the importance of cooperating on technology and welcomed the conclusion of a contract for the joint development of laser technology by Australia’s Defense Department and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Australia, the Japanese ministry said.

___

AP video journalist Ayaka McGill contributed to this report.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

22m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

20m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

16m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

22m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

20m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

15h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

16h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

17h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

17h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

18h ago

More Videos