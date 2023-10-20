Christine Sinclair hints at retirement in short video post on social media

Christine Sinclair
FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair reacts during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match against Jamaica in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2023 6:54 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 7:01 am.

One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair’s future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.

Sinclair posted a short teaser video showing a pair of soccer boots tied to a crossbar, gently swinging in the wind to a soundtrack of kids playing. The video then morphs into a black screen with a white Maple Leaf over Sinclair’s No. 12. The Maple Leaf turns red as Sinclair’s signature appears below.

Sinclair was not definitive about her future after the World Cup this summer, essentially saying she is taking one game at a time. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., is the world’s all-time leading international goal-scorer with 190 goals in 327 appearances.

Sinclair is on the roster for Canada’s two friendlies against Brazil later this month. But Priestman wasn’t saying anything more about her captain’s future when asked about it in a media availability Wednesday.

“It’s obviously the question on everyone’s mind,” Priestman said. “What I can confirm and what you see is obviously Christine is available and selected for this (FIFA international) window.

“We’ve obviously had some confidential conversations about where Christine’s at and what the future looms like. But I don’t feel like that’s my place to communicate that.”

Priestman added she was “thrilled to have her in the environment again.”

Sinclair, who has played 19 games for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns this season, including 13 starts, is one of 26 players called up for games against Brazil on Oct. 28 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal and Oct. 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.

However, according to Sportsnet’s Arash Madani, Sinclair will not suit up for Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the plan is for there to be two final send-off matches for the captain in Vancouver and Victoria in November and December.

Sinclair was 16 when she made her senior debut for Canada in March 2000, at the time Canada’s youngest-ever player.

With files from Sportsnet staff

