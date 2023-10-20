Crombie uses strong mayor powers to override decision on building of fourplexes in Mississauga

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has used her strong mayor powers to override a decision by city council and allow the building of fourplexes on low-rise residential lots.

Crombie says the move is about increasing the supply of housing and helping families with another affordable alternative when it comes to living in the city.

“Given the scale and urgency of the housing crisis, it is critical that leadership at all levels of government work together,” Crombie said in a statement on Friday.

“It is one of many ways we are working to build the ‘missing middle’ in our city and communicate to residents that Mississauga is tackling the housing crisis.”

The directive also ensures that Mississauga will be eligible for $120 million in funding from the federal government for housing and community infrastructure. Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser had indicated the city’s application for funding was in doubt without a firm commitment to building fourplexes.

Crombie is currently on leave from her role as mayor as she seeks the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party but she is allowed to issue a mayoral directive to staff in order to enact changes.

Crombie has stated that she will return to council next month to oversee Mississauga’s budget process.