19-year-old from Niagara Falls charged for uploading child porn to Facebook, social media

A 19-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ont. is facing charges for allegedly uploading child pornography to various social media websites, including Facebook.

Niagara Regional Police investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit opened a case in July 2023 concerning the criminal content.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a Niagara Falls, Ont. residence this month and arrested a suspect.

He was identified as 19-year-old Richard Stapells of Niagara Falls, Ont. He’s facing several charges, including two counts of possessing child pornography, making child pornography accessible and accessing child pornography.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing, which occurred on Friday.

“Offenders who hide behind an anonymous account for the purpose of sexually exploiting children can be identified and will be held accountable for their actions,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.