Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the “National March for Gaza” that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue.

The demonstration initially blocked University Avenue between Wellington Street West and Front Street, that moved towards the Gardiner Expressway, shutting down part of Lake Shore Boulevard.

Demonstrators have since moved eastbound on Bremner Boulevard.

Demonstrators are on the roadway and Toronto police advise motorists to use caution in the area, expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

The final Toronto FC game of the season at BMO Field has been delayed by 20 minutes due to the traffic.

???? Update: Due to transportation issues, the match between Toronto FC and Orlando City, originally slated to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 6:20 p.m. ET.#TORvORL | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/v9IBdGnSie — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) October 21, 2023

Westbound 509 and 510 TTC streetcars on Queens Quay heading to Union Station are ending routes at Lower Spadina as drivers have announced the detour due to the demonstration.