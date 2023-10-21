Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway

Traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard due to a Palestine demonstration on Oct. 21, 2023.
Traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard due to a Palestine demonstration on Oct. 21, 2023. (Jerome Gange/OMNI)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 21, 2023 5:27 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 5:52 pm.

There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the “National March for Gaza” that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue.

The demonstration initially blocked University Avenue between Wellington Street West and Front Street, that moved towards the Gardiner Expressway, shutting down part of Lake Shore Boulevard.

Demonstrators have since moved eastbound on Bremner Boulevard.

Demonstrators are on the roadway and Toronto police advise motorists to use caution in the area, expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

The final Toronto FC game of the season at BMO Field has been delayed by 20 minutes due to the traffic.

Westbound 509 and 510 TTC streetcars on Queens Quay heading to Union Station are ending routes at Lower Spadina as drivers have announced the detour due to the demonstration.

Top Stories

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

4h ago

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

4h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included members...

1h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

2h ago

