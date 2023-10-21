Demonstration causing traffic delays near Gardiner Expressway
Posted October 21, 2023 5:27 pm.
Last Updated October 21, 2023 5:52 pm.
There are traffic delays downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the “National March for Gaza” that began at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue.
The demonstration initially blocked University Avenue between Wellington Street West and Front Street, that moved towards the Gardiner Expressway, shutting down part of Lake Shore Boulevard.
Demonstrators have since moved eastbound on Bremner Boulevard.
Demonstrators are on the roadway and Toronto police advise motorists to use caution in the area, expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.
The final Toronto FC game of the season at BMO Field has been delayed by 20 minutes due to the traffic.
Westbound 509 and 510 TTC streetcars on Queens Quay heading to Union Station are ending routes at Lower Spadina as drivers have announced the detour due to the demonstration.