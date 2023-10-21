York U threatens withdrawal of recognition of student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University sign outside the Keele Street campus
York University sign outside the Keele Street campus in North York. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 21, 2023 11:53 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 11:59 am.

York University says it has initiated a formal process that could result in withdrawing recognition of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month.

University President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton said in a statement Friday that they believe the student unions have breached their responsibilities under the Regulation Regarding Student Organizations by failing to operate in an open, accessible, democratic, non-discriminatory manner when it comes to all students.

The university has given the unions until 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to retract their statements, acknowledge the harm done to members and to the community by the statements, and for union executives to resign or they will face further consequences.

“If the union denies that a breach has occurred, there will be a due process hearing to determine if there has been a breach, which could result in sanctions, the most severe of which would be the University withdrawing recognition of the union,” reads the statement from the university.

“The University is deeply disappointed that this step is now required, but we are compelled to uphold University policies and to act in the best interests of the York community, including those of the student unions and their memberships.”

The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon College Student Union shared a joint statement of solidarity with Palestine on Oct. 13 in the wake of the Hamas attack.

University officials have condemned the statements as “inflammatory” and called on the student union to clarify that they reject any acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students or other members of the community.

“Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities. It must never reach into promoting or justifying violence against unarmed civilians,” a university spokesperson wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Ontario Government House Leader Paul Calandra has called for sanctions against the unions while Jill Dunlop, the Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities, called on the groups to apologize and rescind their statements while asking the university to hold them accountable for their actions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

updated

25m ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

55m ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

5m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

5h ago

Top Stories

One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire
One person dead after 2-alarm Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton. Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East...

updated

25m ago

1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel
1 suspect in custody after man stabbed at Etobicoke hotel

A male is in custody following a stabbing at an Etobicoke hotel Saturday morning. Police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Islington Avenue just south of Rexdale Boulevard around 10...

55m ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas'...

5m ago

TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend
TTC bus service resumes along portion of Broadview Avenue this weekend

TTC riders in the east end will see the return of transit service along a stretch of Broadview Avenue between Gerrard Street and Danforth Avenue starting this weekend. Transit officials say the first...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing
Trudeau still not ready to place blame for hospital bombing

The US & Israel both say a misfiring Palestinian rocket is what struck a hospital in Gaza City earlier this week - but Justin Trudeau won't. Trudeau joins nations like the UK in waiting for more evidence before placing blame.

17h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

18h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

19h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

9h ago

1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.

23h ago

More Videos