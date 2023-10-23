Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario’s NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war.

Stiles issued a statement on Monday confirming Jama’s departure.

“In our caucus, there is room for different viewpoints, even dissenting ones. But that is based on the foundational principles of trust and working together as a team,” Stiles wrote.

“Ms. Jama and I had reached an agreement to keep her in the NDP Caucus, which included working together in good faith with no surprises. Our caucus and staff have made significant efforts to support her during an undoubtedly difficult time.”

On Oct. 10, Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, posted a two-paragraph statement under Ontario NDP letterhead that made no mention of the surprise attack by Hamas.

The post instead chose to focus on the decades-long struggle of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, which she referred to as “apartheid.” Jama’s social media post included the hashtag “FreePalestine.”

She later posted an apology online but did not retract the original statement. Stiles responded to Jama’s comments, saying the MPP’s message was not approved by her caucus and asked her to retract it.

Marit Stiles during a news conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Feb. 1. Photo: NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

Last week, the Ford government introduced a motion that could lead to Jama being censured if she does not apologize for her statement on the Israel-Hamas war. The motion, which was approved, would effectively silence Jama in the legislature.

Stiles said her party voted against the Progressive Conservatives’s “extreme motion” to censure the Hamilton MPP.

“This extreme motion has barred a member from participating in the Legislature just six months after she was elected. It sets a dangerous precedent,” Stiles wrote in a statement.

Earlier today, Jama said Premier Doug Ford’s government was targeting her to distract from its own scandals.

Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ford demanding he retract and apologize for his own statement on her comments. The premier — who has not commented publicly on Jama’s letter — provided no specific details supporting the allegations he made against Jama.

Jama shut down her Hamilton office on Oct. 20, citing safety concerns.

With files from The Canadian Press