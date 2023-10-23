Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Sarah Jama
Sarah Jama, 23, a disability justice advocate who has cerebral palsy, poses for a portrait at her home in Hamilton, Ont., on March 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By Lucas Casaletto and Michael Ranger

Posted October 23, 2023 11:26 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 12:16 pm.

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario’s NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war.

Stiles issued a statement on Monday confirming Jama’s departure.

“In our caucus, there is room for different viewpoints, even dissenting ones. But that is based on the foundational principles of trust and working together as a team,” Stiles wrote.

“Ms. Jama and I had reached an agreement to keep her in the NDP Caucus, which included working together in good faith with no surprises. Our caucus and staff have made significant efforts to support her during an undoubtedly difficult time.”

On Oct. 10, Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, posted a two-paragraph statement under Ontario NDP letterhead that made no mention of the surprise attack by Hamas.

Related:

The post instead chose to focus on the decades-long struggle of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, which she referred to as “apartheid.” Jama’s social media post included the hashtag “FreePalestine.”

She later posted an apology online but did not retract the original statement. Stiles responded to Jama’s comments, saying the MPP’s message was not approved by her caucus and asked her to retract it.

Marit Stiles
Marit Stiles during a news conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Feb. 1. Photo: NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

Last week, the Ford government introduced a motion that could lead to Jama being censured if she does not apologize for her statement on the Israel-Hamas war. The motion, which was approved, would effectively silence Jama in the legislature.

Stiles said her party voted against the Progressive Conservatives’s “extreme motion” to censure the Hamilton MPP.

“This extreme motion has barred a member from participating in the Legislature just six months after she was elected. It sets a dangerous precedent,” Stiles wrote in a statement.

Earlier today, Jama said Premier Doug Ford’s government was targeting her to distract from its own scandals.

Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ford demanding he retract and apologize for his own statement on her comments. The premier — who has not commented publicly on Jama’s letter — provided no specific details supporting the allegations he made against Jama.

Jama shut down her Hamilton office on Oct. 20, citing safety concerns.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

18m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

7m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

5h ago

Top Stories

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

18m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

7m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warming up mid-week
Warming up mid-week

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

17h ago

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.
2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
More Videos