Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush.

A group of more than a hundred demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets for a Jewish-led rally calling for a ceasefire in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

The intersection is blocked to traffic in all directions.

The organization Independent Jewish Voices posted about the morning rally on social media, describing it as Toronto Jewish groups coming together to demand a ceasefire, stop funding to the Israeli army, and “end the occupation of Palestine.”

The protesters began gathering on the sidewalk outside the consulate around 7 a.m. and the intersection was blocked off to motorists by 8 a.m.

Police tell CityNews the intersection will likely be blocked until 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. More to come.