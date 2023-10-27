1 shot near Dufferin and Davenport, suspect sought
Posted October 27, 2023 1:49 pm.
Last Updated October 27, 2023 1:58 pm.
Toronto paramedics say a man was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Friday afternoon near Dufferin Street and Davenport Road.
Police responded to a call for a shooting at around 1:06 p.m.
The suspect fled westbound on Davenport.
He’s described a Black, around 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black du-rag, a green black camoflague sweater and a scarf over his face.
