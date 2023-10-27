15-year sentence for Reno man who admitted using marijuana before crash that led to 3 deaths

By The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 5:47 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 5:57 pm.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno man who admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana when he caused a crash that led to three deaths five years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Dana Terry, 26, pleaded guilty in July to driving while having a prohibited amount of marijuana in his blood, resulting in death. He is eligible for parole after serving five years of his sentence.

Terry was driving a Toyota pickup on the Mount Rose Highway south of Reno in November 2018 when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, killing the driver Craig Park, 67, authorities said.

Minutes later, two men stopped at the scene of the crash to try to help on the dark road. But a passing vehicle hit Terry’s car, which spun into the two men — Brian Morris, 57, and Rodolfo Torres, 43. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and Morris died later at a local hospital.

The Associated Press

