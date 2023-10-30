Venezuela’s high court has suspended the opposition’s primary election process, including its result

Jesus Maria Casal, president of the Opposition Primary Commission, front right, arrives to the Attorney General's office where he was summoned about the opposition's recent primary elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into primary organizers on charges including identity fraud and usurping authority and the government has maintained a ban on the primary winner from running for office. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 12:47 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 12:57 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s high court on Monday suspended the opposition’s entire primary election process, including its result, in the latest challenge by the government of Nicolás Maduro to its adversaries ahead of the 2024 presidential vote.

The court ruled the opposition’s Oct. 22 contest may be in violation of the law. It was not immediately clear whether the suspension would effectively result in the nullification of the primary vote.

The Associated Press could not immediately seek clarification from the head of the National Primary Commission as he entered the attorney general’s office minutes after the ruling was issued. The commission is an independent body that formed to organize the opposition’s primary.

Maduro and allies have ridiculed and minimized the primary all year, but they escalated their attacks after the election exceeded participation expectations. More than 2.4 million Venezuelans in the country and abroad voted, including in areas once considered strongholds of the ruling party.

“All effects of the different phases of the electoral process conducted by the ‘National Primary Commission’ are suspended,” the ruling said.

The court ordered organizers to hand over all ballots, tally sheets and other documents, under the argument that the independent contest may be in violation of the law.

It also ratified the bans imposed by Maduro’s government on three candidates, including winner Maria Corina Machado, on running for office.

Machado, a former lawmaker and longtime government foe, was officially declared the primary’s winner Thursday after earning more than 90% of the vote.

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

1h ago

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

2h ago

Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen
Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen

Police in Durham Region have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing in Pickering that left another teen with serious injuries. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded...

1h ago

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

1h ago

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

2h ago

Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen
Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen

Police in Durham Region have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing in Pickering that left another teen with serious injuries. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

18h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

18h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos