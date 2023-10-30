White House lays out early framework for regulating AI development, growth

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order later today laying out the ground rules and guardrails for the explosive development and growth of artificial intelligence. 

The order requires the industry to establish standards for safety and security, as well as safeguards to ensure the protection of consumer and privacy rights. 

The White House is billing the order as the most sweeping actions any government has taken to date to confront both the promise and the perils of AI. 

Developers will be required to keep the government apprised of their research and training efforts, including safety test results. 

Multiple federal departments will oversee testing standards to be enforced by a new AI Safety and Security Board under the Department of Homeland Security. 

The Commerce Department will also establish new rules for watermarking and content authentication to ensure AI-generated content is clearly identified. 

