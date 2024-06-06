York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials.

On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York’s Keele Campus, with tents in the Harry W. Arthurs Common area. York University issued a statement today saying the school had been clear that “encampments and physical occupations of community spaces are not permitted under its policies.”

As a result, Toronto police confirmed that officers operated under the authority of the Trespass Act to remove the encampment.

“York’s campuses must be accessible for all community members and visitors – the Common is intended for use as a space for study, work, and leisure,” the university said in its statement. “Those who set up the encampment have now received a trespass notice due to their unauthorized use of campus grounds.”

Approximately 40 protestors at the encampment left as directed. One person returned and was arrested under the Trespass to Property Act.

The school says the individuals involved in setting the encampment left peacefully. Toronto police said one person returned and was arrested under the Trespass Act.

“York’s Community Safety team is clearing the site of equipment so that it may be returned to its intended use as soon as possible,” the statement continued. “Toronto Police Service presence was requested by the University to ensure the safety of all concerned.”

Encampment organizers to speak on Thursday

York University joined several academic institutions which have had encampments established on school grounds in support of Palestinians during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“York supports the rights of our community members to advocate for the views they hold and will continue to actively seek to engage in respectful dialogue about challenging topics,” York U said.

“Please expect a message later today responding to the concerns that motivated the encampments, including the profound suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. We are also committed to meeting with community representatives within the next week.”

A Palestinian flag flies over the pro-Palestinian encampment set up in front of Convocation Hall at the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

Demonstrators at the University of Toronto (U of T) held a news conference at 9 a.m. today to address school administrators who they say are actively inciting violence against students in the encampment.

Those behind the York University encampment were expected to hold a similar rally at 2 p.m. in solidarity with Palestinians, though it’s unclear if that will continue.

U of T had filed an injunction to remove the encampment set up on May 2 in King’s College Circle before graduation ceremonies began on June 3, but it will have to wait for a hearing starting on June 19. The legal action was taken after a trespass notice to leave the area on May 27 was ignored. Demonstrators have said they will remain until their demands are met.

Last week, Toronto police said they would only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto Police Service Board, Deputy Chief Rob Johnson said, “Given the manner in which events have unfolded to date,” the law on trespassing doesn’t give the force legal authority to clear the encampment.

Convocation Hall faces King’s College Circle, and more than 30 ceremonies are scheduled before the motion is heard. The university says all events will proceed as planned with “extra precautions.”

With files from The Canadian Press