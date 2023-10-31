Officer who interacted with Chris Barber back on stand in organizers trial

A protesting truck driver, centre, discusses with police liaison how to leave the area during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest participants are calling "Rolling Thunder", in Ottawa, Friday, April 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is set to resume today with the continued testimony of an officer who served as a liaison between the Ottawa Police Service and demonstrators. 

Sgt. Jordan Blonde, a police officer who described himself as a “secondary” contact for Barber, will be back on the stand today. 

On Friday, Blonde described “hostile” scenes leading up to a police operation to forcibly remove demonstrators out of Ottawa’s downtown in the early 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures. 

Crown prosecutors are expected to continue questioning Blonde today, but defence lawyers say they won’t be able to cross-examine him until the judge makes a ruling on the admissibility of internal police documents that police claim are protected by solicitor-client privilege. 

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing multiple charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. 

The Crown is seeking to prove that the two high-profile organizers had influence over the actions of protesting crowds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police
Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after...

4h ago

Toronto Paramedic Union issues another code red; no transport ambulances available
Toronto Paramedic Union issues another code red; no transport ambulances available

Toronto's Paramedic Union (TCEU Local 416) has once again been forced to issue a code red due to an ambulance shortage that continues to impact those needing urgent care. On Monday, the union shared...

5h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

10h ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

9h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police
Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after...

4h ago

Toronto Paramedic Union issues another code red; no transport ambulances available
Toronto Paramedic Union issues another code red; no transport ambulances available

Toronto's Paramedic Union (TCEU Local 416) has once again been forced to issue a code red due to an ambulance shortage that continues to impact those needing urgent care. On Monday, the union shared...

5h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

10h ago

Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS
Man charged with assault told Toronto parking enforcement officer 'Let's fight': TPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the alleged assault of a Toronto parking enforcement officer that occurred last month. Police were called to the Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue area in Riverdale...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

4h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

8h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

17h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.
More Videos