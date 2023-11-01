2 killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine that also damage Kherson city center

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Kherson in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday killed one person and caused serious damage in the city’s center, the region’s governor said, and a Russian drone strike killed another civilian in the frequently targeted city of Nikopol.

The attack on Kherson, which Russian forces seized early in the war but then abandoned a year ago, also wounded two people. Despite the withdrawal, Russian attacks from the other side of the Dnieper River persist.

“Again an apocalyptic scene,” regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app. “Broken glass, torn window frames, ruined homes. People with trembling voices telling about what they have been through.”

In Nikopol, which is on the opposite bank of the Dniper from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, four people were wounded in the drone strike along with the woman who was killed, according to regional Gov. Serhii Lysak.

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said “the occupiers are increasing the number and intensity of strikes, the air raid sirens were turned on in numerous regions last night.”

Over the past day, three civilians were killed in the east and south of the country and at least 16 were wounded, according to a summary from the presidential office.

One person was killed in rocket attacks on Beryslav and neighboring villages in the Kherson region. One person was killed in the Donetsk region and another around Kupyansk, which is along the front line in the Kharkiv region.

The Associated Press