2 killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine that also damage Kherson city center

By The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 6:59 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 7:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Kherson in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday killed one person and caused serious damage in the city’s center, the region’s governor said, and a Russian drone strike killed another civilian in the frequently targeted city of Nikopol.

The attack on Kherson, which Russian forces seized early in the war but then abandoned a year ago, also wounded two people. Despite the withdrawal, Russian attacks from the other side of the Dnieper River persist.

“Again an apocalyptic scene,” regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app. “Broken glass, torn window frames, ruined homes. People with trembling voices telling about what they have been through.”

In Nikopol, which is on the opposite bank of the Dniper from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, four people were wounded in the drone strike along with the woman who was killed, according to regional Gov. Serhii Lysak.

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said “the occupiers are increasing the number and intensity of strikes, the air raid sirens were turned on in numerous regions last night.”

Over the past day, three civilians were killed in the east and south of the country and at least 16 were wounded, according to a summary from the presidential office.

One person was killed in rocket attacks on Beryslav and neighboring villages in the Kherson region. One person was killed in the Donetsk region and another around Kupyansk, which is along the front line in the Kharkiv region.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

breaking

19m ago

Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP
Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

updated

35m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

1h ago

Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition
Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Military Trail and Morningside Avenue around 4:35 a.m....

18m ago

Top Stories

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

breaking

19m ago

Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP
Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

updated

35m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

1h ago

Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition
Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Military Trail and Morningside Avenue around 4:35 a.m....

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

9h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

11h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

13h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

13h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

14h ago

More Videos