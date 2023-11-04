Maple Leafs’ Keefe ‘hated’ lack of physical response after Liljegren-Marchand incident

Sheldon Keefe
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Washington. The Maple Leafs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2023 2:29 pm.

Sheldon Keefe wasn’t impressed.

Ryan Reaves added the situation was discussed internally.

As the Maple Leafs prepared to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, their attention Saturday morning was still firmly focused on what transpired less than 48 hours earlier.

Toronto announced defenceman Timothy Liljegren had been placed on long-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered in the first period of Thursday’s 3-2 shootout loss in Boston when he was tripped by Bruins forward Brad Marchand and fell awkwardly into the board.

No penalty was called on the play.

Keefe, whose team had the day off Friday, was asked about the lack of a physical response from his group in both the moment and the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“I hated everything about it, and I’ve addressed it,” he said following Toronto’s full morning skate at Scotiabank Arena. “It’s not what we want to be about. At times we’ve responded very well in those situations.

“It’s about consistency.”

Reaves says reaction to Marchand incident would be “changed going forward”

Toronto was pushed around during last spring’s five-game loss to Florida in the second round of the playoffs, including rookie forward Matthew Knies getting body slammed to the ice by Panthers centre Sam Bennett — without much pushback.

Reaves, an enforcer signed over the summer by general manager Brad Treliving as part of a roster overhaul, said the reaction to the Liljegren-Marchand incident had been talked about internally and would be “changed going forward.”

The bruising winger added players on the ice might not have realized what happened in the moment.

“But when (Marchand) skates by the bench, I think there probably could be a little more of a response there,” Reaves said. “We will respond accordingly.”

The Leafs recalled defencemen Max Lajoie and Simon Benoit from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies with Liljegren out for the foreseeable future after being taken out by an opponent with a history of bending rules.

“In real time it didn’t look like anything,” Reaves said. “And the replay â¦ you can form your own opinion on what happened based on the player.

“Didn’t look overly malicious, but it looked like there was some intent.”

Keefe says it’s more about team response

Leafs captain John Tavares said the bond in the locker room is strong despite Thursday’s non-existent answer on the physical side.

“No doubt that we’ve got a tight group,” he said. “We talked about having a strong brotherhood and instances like that, things that happen within the game, how we stick together.

“We discuss all areas that we want to be better in, and that situation as well.”

Keefe said he wasn’t looking for his players, who came back from a 2-0 deficit in Boston, to chase Marchand around the ice.

“Brad Marchand doesn’t care about Ryan Reeves or anybody else in the league — that’s well-established,” said the coach. “It’s more about the team response. There are a lot of other players that are wearing Bruins colours that we can make life harder on.

“It’s more just about an uplifting of our team.”

Keefe said Toronto has shown an ability to respond in a number of ways, but added that stepping up to a physical challenge in a moment like the Liljegren injury is a “part of the game we have to fully embrace.”

“There’s a lot of areas in our game where we’re lacking consistency,” he said. “Some nights we’re great at it. Other nights we’re not.

“To be the team that wants to accomplish great things, you’ve got to find consistency.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

1h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

2h ago

Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. The...

9m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

1h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

2h ago

Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. The...

9m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

21h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

21h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

22h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

More Videos