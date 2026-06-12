2 more drones intercepted Friday near Toronto FIFA World Cup game

Photo shows a Skydio X10 drone on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 12, 2026 5:38 pm.

Toronto police say two unauthorized drones were intercepted after flying near Toronto Stadium where the FIFA World Cup game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina was taking place Friday afternoon.

Authorities say one drone was intercepted near Lake Shore Boulevard and Strachan Avenue just after 1 p.m. and another was intercepted near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street about an hour later.

Police confirmed in social media posts that two people were charged under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Earlier in the week, police also charged two other individuals who are accused of operating unauthorized drones around the stadium.

Authorities are reminding the public that drones are not permitted in restricted airspace around stadiums, team sites, the FIFA Fan Festival and other secured areas.

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