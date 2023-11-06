MUST-WATCH: The Italian Stallion makes it to the Top 10

One of the 20th centuries’ most iconic film stars has made it to the MUST-WATCH Top 10! But will the Italian Stallion box his way to the top spot, or could it go to a biopic about an inspiring athlete? Perhaps the return of a beloved animated superhero show? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Nyad

Where to watch: Netflix

First up, an inspiring biopic!

NYAD. Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD. Cr.Liz Parkinson/Netflix ©2023

Nyad is a new film that’s the first narrative feature by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (the directors behind the documentaries Free Solo and Wild Life). It stars Annette Benning (from American Beauty and Captain Marvel) as real-life professional swimmer Diana Nyad. This film documents her attempt to swim from Havana to the Florida Keys without a shark cage. At the age of 60, her body might not be able to keep up with that rigorous task. But she is committed nonetheless. This film also stars Rhys Ifans (from Enduring Love), Karly Rothenberg (from American Vandal), and Jodie Foster (from the Silence of the Lambs).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

Fingernails

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Next up, it’s time for a little romance and sci-fi!

Fingernails is a film starring Jessie Buckley (from I’m Thinking of Ending Things) as a woman working at a company that creates exercises for people to pass a romance test. This test takes one fingernail from each partner and sees how strong their romantic compatibility is. She previously passed the test with her boyfriend (played by Jeremy Allen White from the Bear), and she’s quite happy with him. But she develops a rapport with her coworker (played by Riz Ahmed from Sound of Metal) and she starts to worry that maybe she might need to retake the test. This film also stars Annie Murphy (from Schitt’s Creek), Clare McConnell (from Star Trek: Discovery) and Luke Wilson (from the Royal Tenenbaums).

You can watch this film on Apple TV+ now!

Quiz Lady

Where to watch: Disney+

Now, it’s time for a little comedy!

Quiz Lady is a new film starring Awkwafina (from Ocean’s 8 and the Farewell) and Sandra Oh (from Turning Red and Double Happiness). They play sisters who don’t keep in touch that often, but reconnect when their mother disappears. Some gangsters come forward and reveal that their mother owes them a ton of money from gambling, so the two sisters have to get the money to keep their mom safe. Awkafina’s character is a quiz show fanatic, so Oh’s character decides to take her on a road trip and get her on her favourite game show so they can win the money. This film also stars Will Ferrell (from Barbie), Tawny Newsome (from Star Trek: Lower Decks), and in his final film role Paul Reubens (from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure).

You can watch this film on Disney+ now!

Sly

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, a documentary about one of the greatest film stars of all time!

Sly is a documentary about the nearly 50 year career Sylvester Stallone (from Rocky, First Blood, and the Expendables). This was the closing film at TIFF this year, and it focuses on his entire life. From his upbringing in Manhattan to the Italian Stallion’s heyday and his success as an action star and dramatic actor, this film is for all the Stallone fans out there. It also features tons of interviews including Henry Winkler (from Barry), Talia Shire (from the Godfather), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (from the Terminator).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

Invincible (Season 2)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Last but not least, the return of Earth’s favourite teenage superhero!

Steven Yeun as Invincible in the second season of Invincible, courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Invincible is back! When we last left Mark (played by Steven Yeun from Burning and Nope), he had a massive fight with his father Omni-Man (played by J.K. Simmons from Spider-Man) that ended with Omni-Man abandoning Earth. Mark is back to operating as a superhero now, but dealing with a new foe called Angstrom Levy (played by Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us and Black Panther). His power is he can open portals to different dimensions, and he’s looking to get all the information about the multiverse he can. This show also features Walton Goggins (from the Hateful Eight), Jay Pharoah (from Saturday Night Live), and Sandra Oh (from Killing Eve and Quiz Lady).

You can watch both seasons of this show on Prime Video now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix

9. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial – Paramount+

8. Nyad – Netflix

7. The Pigeon Tunnel – Apple TV+

6. Fingernails – Apple TV+

5. Milli Vanilli – Paramount+

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s – Cinemas

3. Sly – Netflix

2. Quiz Lady – Disney+

1. Invincible (Season 2) – Prime Video