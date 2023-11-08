Lung cancer death rates decreasing but still biggest cancer killer, report says

An emergency sign is seen by a hospital in Montreal
An emergency sign is seen by a hospital in Montreal on July 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 7:39 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 7:40 am.

A new report says lung cancer death rates in Canada have declined significantly over the past several years.

It says deaths from lung cancer have decreased by about four per cent per year since 2015.

Canadian Cancer Society epidemiologist Jennifer Gillis says those rates show progress in getting people to stop smoking, as tobacco is a factor in about 70 per cent of lung cancer cases.

But Gillis says that another critical intervention is early detection and treatment.

Related:

Despite the progress, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in Canada.

The annual report is issued by the Canadian Cancer Statistics Advisory Committee, along with the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

49m ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

2h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by a...

8m ago

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

2h ago

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

49m ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

2h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by a...

8m ago

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

14h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

14h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos