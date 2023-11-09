No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike

Bus service is suspended in Hamilton starting Thursday with hundreds of transit workers now on strike.

ATU Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, rejected what the city was calling its “final offer” earlier this week. The job action means transit service in the city is not operating as of Thursday morning.

The city says it is putting contingency measures in place during the service disruption. A notice from the city advises residents who can’t drive or walk to use the city’s taxi services, rideshare, bikeshare, or e-scooter programs during the duration of the strike.

The strike action will not impact accessible transportation services offered by DARTS, a service available to residents with disabilities.

#HSRAlert Please note that the ATU Local 107 are now on strike. Therefore, no bus service will operate until further notice. DARTS service is unaffected by the strike and is operating. We appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve this labour disruption. — Hamilton Street Railway (@hsr) November 9, 2023

“I am disappointed that our city will experience a transit disruption,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath in a statement on Wednesday. “This is such a hard time for so many people, and I know the disruption of transit services will add more stress, to residents and workers.”

“This is a labour town, and | believe deeply in the collective bargaining process and continue to encourage both sides to engage meaningfully in the best interests of transit workers and our city.”

Members voted 94 per cent against the City’s offer, which was described as a “final” one by municipal officials.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of 2022 and negotiations between the union and the city began in February. The union says workers are fighting for a living wage that keeps pace with inflation.

The union’s statement after rejecting the latest offer said a proposed 3.2 per cent wage increase doesn’t “address the shortfalls” facing members, arguing non-union staff saw double-digit boosts. It also pointed to higher wages being paid at nearby transit agencies such as MiWay in Mississauga and Brampton Transit.

Striking workers will be holding a news conference and rally on Thursday morning at the Frank A Cooke bus terminal in downtown Hamilton.

There is no word how long the strike will last. The city says it does not have another meeting set with the union.

With files from Nick Westoll