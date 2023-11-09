No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike

a large building with a flag pole in front of it

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 9, 2023 7:23 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 7:31 am.

Bus service is suspended in Hamilton starting Thursday with hundreds of transit workers now on strike.

ATU Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, rejected what the city was calling its “final offer” earlier this week. The job action means transit service in the city is not operating as of Thursday morning.

The city says it is putting contingency measures in place during the service disruption. A notice from the city advises residents who can’t drive or walk to use the city’s taxi services, rideshare, bikeshare, or e-scooter programs during the duration of the strike.

The strike action will not impact accessible transportation services offered by DARTS, a service available to residents with disabilities.

“I am disappointed that our city will experience a transit disruption,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath in a statement on Wednesday. “This is such a hard time for so many people, and I know the disruption of transit services will add more stress, to residents and workers.”

“This is a labour town, and | believe deeply in the collective bargaining process and continue to encourage both sides to engage meaningfully in the best interests of transit workers and our city.”

Members voted 94 per cent against the City’s offer, which was described as a “final” one by municipal officials.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of 2022 and negotiations between the union and the city began in February. The union says workers are fighting for a living wage that keeps pace with inflation.

The union’s statement after rejecting the latest offer said a proposed 3.2 per cent wage increase doesn’t “address the shortfalls” facing members, arguing non-union staff saw double-digit boosts. It also pointed to higher wages being paid at nearby transit agencies such as MiWay in Mississauga and Brampton Transit.

Striking workers will be holding a news conference and rally on Thursday morning at the Frank A Cooke bus terminal in downtown Hamilton.

There is no word how long the strike will last. The city says it does not have another meeting set with the union.

With files from Nick Westoll

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage...

1h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

10h ago

Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian...

1h ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage...

1h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

10h ago

Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen
Canadians and other foreign nationals still waiting for border crossing to reopen

A key crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has remained closed today as hundreds of people connected to Canada await news of when — and whether — they will be able to escape the besieged Palestinian...

1h ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

8h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

13h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

18h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

More Videos