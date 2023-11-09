Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation

Police are looking to identify two men as part of an ongoing roofing scam investigation that has targeted homeowners across the GTA.

Investigators say the suspects, who claim to be owners of a roofing company called Alfa Masonry, go to homes unsolicited and inform homeowners that emergency roof or chimney repairs are needed. They use pressure tactics to get the homeowner to hire them to do the repairs, negotiating a cash deal in the process.

Police say once repairs are started, the men inform the homeowner that further work is required and ask for more money. After receiving the additional cash payment, the duo fail to return to complete the repairs and cease all communication.

The first man is described as having a medium build with a short black beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket, light blue jeans and a grey hat with a black brim.

The second man is also described as having a medium build with blond hair and a short blond beard. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also providing several safety tips homeowners should employ when encountering similar situations: