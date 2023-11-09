Police look to identify suspects in GTA roofing scam investigation

Suspects wanted in roofing scam investigation
Two suspects wanted by police as part of a roofing scam investigation throughout the GTA. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 9, 2023 10:00 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 10:02 pm.

Police are looking to identify two men as part of an ongoing roofing scam investigation that has targeted homeowners across the GTA.

Investigators say the suspects, who claim to be owners of a roofing company called Alfa Masonry, go to homes unsolicited and inform homeowners that emergency roof or chimney repairs are needed. They use pressure tactics to get the homeowner to hire them to do the repairs, negotiating a cash deal in the process.

Police say once repairs are started, the men inform the homeowner that further work is required and ask for more money. After receiving the additional cash payment, the duo fail to return to complete the repairs and cease all communication.

The first man is described as having a medium build with a short black beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket, light blue jeans and a grey hat with a black brim.

The second man is also described as having a medium build with blond hair and a short blond beard. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also providing several safety tips homeowners should employ when encountering similar situations:

  • be wary of any unsolicited persons offering a service, such as roofing repairs;
  • do not be rushed into making a decision;
  • look for paperwork with company letterhead, such as contracts;
  • contact the alleged company by phone to ensure the person is employed by them;
  • do not provide a large down payment;
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service
City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service

Toronto City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the expansion of the 211 Community Crisis Service citywide. The program, referred to as Toronto's fourth emergency service, will see mental health...

4h ago

Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues
Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues

Less than two weeks into Ontario's flu and COVID-19 vaccination rollout, a Toronto pharmacist will no longer provide the shots to members of his community, citing ongoing supply issues putting people...

4h ago

2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York
2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York

Police are searching for two male suspects after a youth was stabbed in North York. Police say they were called to the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads just after 5 p.m. for reports someone was stabbed. When...

2h ago

Canada investigating 'threats' to Air India, say transport minister and RCMP
Canada investigating 'threats' to Air India, say transport minister and RCMP

Canada's Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and the RCMP say an investigation is underway into what they call "threats" against Air India, after an online video warned people not to fly on the airline...

2h ago

Top Stories

City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service
City council approves city-wide expansion of Community Crisis Service

Toronto City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the expansion of the 211 Community Crisis Service citywide. The program, referred to as Toronto's fourth emergency service, will see mental health...

4h ago

Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues
Toronto pharmacist ending vaccination program over supply issues

Less than two weeks into Ontario's flu and COVID-19 vaccination rollout, a Toronto pharmacist will no longer provide the shots to members of his community, citing ongoing supply issues putting people...

4h ago

2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York
2 suspects sought after young person stabbed in North York

Police are searching for two male suspects after a youth was stabbed in North York. Police say they were called to the area of Sentinel and Hucknall roads just after 5 p.m. for reports someone was stabbed. When...

2h ago

Canada investigating 'threats' to Air India, say transport minister and RCMP
Canada investigating 'threats' to Air India, say transport minister and RCMP

Canada's Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and the RCMP say an investigation is underway into what they call "threats" against Air India, after an online video warned people not to fly on the airline...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

5h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.

6h ago

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

14h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

23h ago

2:21
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash
11-year old hockey player survives serious skate slash

A young Uxbridge hockey player survived a serious skate cut to the leg thanks to the quick thinking of an off-duty police officer. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos