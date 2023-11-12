House reportedly explodes on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

The scene of a reported house explosion in Scarborough on November 12, 2023.
The scene of a reported house explosion in Scarborough on November 12, 2023. (Sean Toussaint/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted November 12, 2023 1:09 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 1:20 pm.

A house has reportedly exploded on Kitchener Road, near Kingston and Galloway Roads in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Police received a call at approximately 11:37 a.m. of reports that a house had exploded.

It is unknown if anyone was inside and there are no injuries to confirm at this time. Multiple emergency service vehicles are on scene.

A TTC shelter bus is on scene for any displaced residents and police are asking crowds to move back from the area for safety.

Toronto Fire says that it is considered a three-alarm fire, the fire is under control at this point and crews are working on protecting exposure to adjacent homes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jury reaches verdict, Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault
Jury reaches verdict, Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault

A jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault case against Peter Nygard, finding him guilty of four counts of sexual assault. The jury found Nygard not guilty of one count of sexual assault...

1h ago

Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens
Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens

OTTAWA — A London, Ont. woman says her father was able to leave the Gaza Strip by crossing the border into Egypt today as the Rafah land crossing reopened following a two-day closure.  Dalia Salim says...

1h ago

Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike
Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike

The town of Whitby and CUPE Local 53 have reached a tentative agreement to end a weeks-long labour disruption that has halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. The three-year agreement...

4h ago

Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York
Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York

Three people, including two children under the age of three, have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a three-storey...

14h ago

Top Stories

Jury reaches verdict, Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault
Jury reaches verdict, Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault

A jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault case against Peter Nygard, finding him guilty of four counts of sexual assault. The jury found Nygard not guilty of one count of sexual assault...

1h ago

Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens
Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens

OTTAWA — A London, Ont. woman says her father was able to leave the Gaza Strip by crossing the border into Egypt today as the Rafah land crossing reopened following a two-day closure.  Dalia Salim says...

1h ago

Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike
Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike

The town of Whitby and CUPE Local 53 have reached a tentative agreement to end a weeks-long labour disruption that has halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. The three-year agreement...

4h ago

Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York
Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York

Three people, including two children under the age of three, have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a three-storey...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.

20h ago

2:59
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance

The last flying Lancaster bomber in Canada will take to the sky on Saturday for Remembrance Day. David Zura speaks with the pilot about the plane's significance and takes a look inside.
2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos