House reportedly explodes on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

A house has reportedly exploded on Kitchener Road, near Kingston and Galloway Roads in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Police received a call at approximately 11:37 a.m. of reports that a house had exploded.

It is unknown if anyone was inside and there are no injuries to confirm at this time. Multiple emergency service vehicles are on scene.

A TTC shelter bus is on scene for any displaced residents and police are asking crowds to move back from the area for safety.

Toronto Fire says that it is considered a three-alarm fire, the fire is under control at this point and crews are working on protecting exposure to adjacent homes.