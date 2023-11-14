Aimia Inc. reports Q3 loss compared with profit a year ago

TORONTO — Aimia Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago when its results were boosted by the sale of its stake in the PLM loyalty program.

The investment holding company says its net loss attributable to equity holders amounted to $27.8 million or 37 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of $517.5 million or $5.89 per diluted share a year ago, when the company recorded a one-time gain of $530.6 million.

Revenue totalled $114.3 million, up from $300,000 in the same quarter last year.

Aimia says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to $9.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $7.5 million a year earlier.

Last month, Aimia’s board recommended shareholders reject a takeover offer from Mithaq Capital SPC because it says it undervalues the company and does not reflect some of the potential growth opportunities that the company is pursuing.

Mithaq, which is the largest shareholder in Aimia, has offered $3.66 per share in cash for the stake in Aimia it does not already own.

