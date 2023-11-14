Pomp and procedure: Installation ceremony set for new Ontario lieutenant-governor

Elizabeth Dowdeswell
Ontario Premier Doug Ford watches as Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell inspects members of the Canadian Armed Forces before the Speech from the Throne at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, July 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2023 6:01 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2023 6:40 am.

Ontario’s new lieutenant-governor is set to officially begin her new position today, with an installation ceremony full of pomp and procedure.

Edith Dumont will become the province’s 30th lieutenant-governor and the first francophone to hold the office.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell will end her term, which began in 2014 and during which her office said she has conducted about 6,000 engagements in all of Ontario’s 124 ridings.

The ceremony today is set to begin with Dumont riding in a carriage to the Ontario legislature and a viceregal salute to the outgoing lieutenant-governor.

The official party is then set to go into the legislative chamber, where certain constitutional requirements will be fulfilled, such as the oath of office and oath of allegiance to King Charles, and surrendering the Great Seal of Ontario to the new lieutenant-governor.

Following the ceremony, Dumont is set to inspect a guard of honour and a band will play both “God Save the King” and “O Canada.”

Dumont has held a long career in education, working as a special education teacher, a school principal and an executive. She was also the first woman to lead the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario, a school board in eastern Ontario.

She most recently served as vice-president of partnerships, communities and international relations at the Université de l’Ontario francais in Toronto.

“Madame Dumont has always promoted diversity as a vital strength in every community, women as indispensable contributors to decision-making tables, collaboration as the foundation of high-performing teams and la francophonie as a source of pride in all aspects of society,” according to her official biography from the lieutenant-governor’s office.

Dumont and her husband have three children and her official biography says that in her spare time, Dumont enjoys open water swimming, hiking, cross-country skiing and skating on the Rideau Canal.

Top Stories

Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Canadian peace activist confirmed killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead, her son says. Vivian Silver's son Chen Zeigen says Israeli authorities told him...

1h ago

Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest

Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators. The Scotland-based...

7h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was made...

39m ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

14h ago

