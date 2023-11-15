Most expensive DoorDash order of 2023 recorded in Ontario as Canada’s food trends are revealed

a close up of a cell phone on a table
The DoorDash app is seen on this mobile phone. Photo courtesy: Marques Thomas.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 15, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2023 4:19 pm.

Can you imagine spending over $3,000 on a DoorDash order? Well, one person from Ontario did just that as the online food delivery platform revealed the Canadian trends of the year.

DoorDash Canada released its annual year-end food trend report, highlighting the top Canadian food-ordering habits of 2023. These range from the biggest spenders to the shortest delivery distance orders, the pickiest eaters, and the restaurants that received the most love this year.

The food delivery company used data from January 2023 to November 2023 to deliver the results.

According to DoorDash Canada, the most expensive order in 2023 was $3,335 in Markham, Ont. It included more than 30 beauty products, ranging from hair and makeup to beauty tools.

Other big orders included four pairs of fancy headphones, two premium green teas and one spring water ordered in Vancouver, two tomato soups, 20 salads and 16 catering boxes in Vancouver and 105 burrito bowls ordered in Toronto.

The shortest delivery distance was 120 metres away, with all three orders occurring in Ontario (Toronto, Ottawa and Thunder Bay).

According to DoorDash Canada, Vancouver residents were considered the pickiest eaters (Canadian cities that provided the most special instructions on their orders. Over 21 million special instructions were given by those using the app in Vancouver).

Toronto (16 million-plus special instructions), Montreal (11 million-plus special instructions), and Calgary (9 million-plus special instructions) rounded out that section.

Here are a few other key and wacky findings courtesy of DoorDash Canada.

Top restaurants of 2023

  • 1.    A&W Canada 
  • 2.    Burger King 
  • 3.    Dairy Queen 
  • 4.    Little Caesars Pizza 
  • 5.    McDonald’s 
  • 6.    Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 
  • 7.    Subway 
  • 8.    Starbucks 
  • 9.    Tim Hortons 
  • 10. Wendy’s 

Top cuisine

  • 1.    American 
  • 2.    Italian 
  • 3.    Indian 
  • 4.    Sushi 
  • 5.    Subs 
  • 6.    Mexican 
  • 7.    Japanese 
  • 8.    Thai 
burger with lettuce and fries
Hamburgers and cheeseburgers remain a popular choice for Canadians.

Most ordered foods

  • 1.    Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers  
  • 2.    Burrito Bowls
  • 3.    Chicken Nuggets  
  • 4.    Pitas and Shawarma 
  • 5.    Burritos  
  • 6.    Chicken Burgers 
  • 7.    Fries 
  • 8.    Poke Bowl  
  • 9.    Coffee  
  • 10. Stir Fry  

Top ordered items by province (Ontario)

  • 1.    Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers 
  • 2.    Burrito Bowls  
  • 3.    Chicken Nuggets  
  • 4.    Chicken Burgers 
  • 5.    Burritos 

Cities with the highest number of pick-up orders

  • 1.    Vancouver, BC 
  • 2.    Toronto, ON 
  • 3.    Calgary, AB 
  • 4.    Montreal, QC 
  • 5.    Winnipeg, MB 
  • 6.    Edmonton, AB 
  • 7.    Brampton, ON 
  • 8.    Mississauga, ON 
  • 9.    Surrey, BC

Most coffee orders of 2023

  • 1.    Toronto, ON 
  • 2.    Vancouver, BC 
  • 3.    Calgary, AB 
  • 4.    Winnipeg, MB 
  • 5.    Edmonton, AB 
  • 6.    Kitchener, ON 
  • 7.    Hilton, ON 
  • 8.    London, ON 
  • 9.    St. John’s, NL 

Most popular midnight snacks

  • 1.    Chicken Burgers  
  • 2.    Chicken Nuggets 
  • 3.    Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers  
  • 4.    Ice Cream  
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

32m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

3h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

3h ago

'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border
'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border

Like thousands of other drivers everyday, Steve Garvin spends a lot of his time using Steeles Avenue East to get to and from work. He sums up the experience in two words: "It's brutal." It's a statement...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York
1 dead, 3 injured after being 'struck intentionally' in North York

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after four people were struck, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment building in North York. Emergency crews responded...

32m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

3h ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

3h ago

'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border
'It's not enough': Drivers call out plan to widen busy roadway on Toronto-Pickering border

Like thousands of other drivers everyday, Steve Garvin spends a lot of his time using Steeles Avenue East to get to and from work. He sums up the experience in two words: "It's brutal." It's a statement...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

4h ago

1:38
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto
A man experiencing homelessness was the victim of a hit and run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man laying on the sidewalk was hit and killed by an SUV that fled the scene. Brandon Rowe gets an update from police and reaction from local residents.

22h ago

3:04
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse
Sex assault case thrown out due to staffing, scheduling issues at Toronto courthouse

A devastating outcome for a Toronto woman who says the sexual assault case against her alleged rapist was unexpectedly thrown out because of a lack of available courtrooms and staffing shortages. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:29
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough bus replacement plan set to begin

Months after the TTC prematurely closed Line 3 Scarborough RT after a derailment, a previously approved and long-term plan for replacement buses will be coming into effect on Nov. 19. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

1:38
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead
Hit-and-run in downtown Toronto leaves man dead

A man has died after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him near King and Yonge. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Brandon Rowe reports.

More Videos