Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance.

Authorities were called to the Front Street and Yonge Street area just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It’s alleged that a taxi cab driver was in the area when he approached the suspect, rolled down his window, and asked if he needed a ride.

Police said the suspect asked the driver if he was Muslim. He then sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance.

A spokesperson tells police the victim was taken to a hospital and had his eyes flushed out.

The suspect is a white man between 20 and 30 years old, six feet tall, and last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.