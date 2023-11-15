Suspect asked Toronto taxi driver if he was Muslim before assault: police
Posted November 15, 2023 10:06 pm.
Last Updated November 15, 2023 10:10 pm.
Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect wanted in a hate-motivated assault after they allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance.
Authorities were called to the Front Street and Yonge Street area just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
It’s alleged that a taxi cab driver was in the area when he approached the suspect, rolled down his window, and asked if he needed a ride.
Police said the suspect asked the driver if he was Muslim. He then sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance.
A spokesperson tells police the victim was taken to a hospital and had his eyes flushed out.
The suspect is a white man between 20 and 30 years old, six feet tall, and last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.