Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

No Frills
A No Frills store in the GTA. (CityNews/file)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2023 7:01 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 8:00 am.

The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that workers are prepared to strike to back their demands.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says Loblaw must come to the table prepared to raise wages and improve working conditions. 

On Wednesday, Loblaw reported a third-quarter profit of $621 million, up from $556 million during the same quarter last year. 

Workers represented by Unifor at the Metro grocery store chain in the Toronto area went on strike for five weeks earlier this year before a deal was reached.

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down as police investigate a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes...

traffic alert

13m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

1h ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

51m ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

8h ago

