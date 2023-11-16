Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank

More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand options. An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2023 6:30 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 6:42 am.

TORONTO — More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options.

The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports at as many as 400 sites. 

It’s CIB’s second major funding announcement for charging stations, after it provided a $220 million loan in April to Flo Inc. to help it build more than 2,000 fast-charging ports across Canada by 2027.

The charging investments come as the federal government works towards a mandate of full electric vehicle sales by 2035 to reduce road transportation emissions, which make up about 18 per cent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Ehren Cory, chief executive of the CIB, says the funding will speed up the rollout of fast chargers.

He says companies are already expanding charging options, but it’s important that the pace increase.

“The challenge is that if we are going to drive accelerated, widespread EV adoption, we need to reduce range anxiety by getting more high speed chargers deployed faster,” said Cory.

“The whole goal here is rapid deployment.”

The funding comes from the CIB’s charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure initiative that has a $500 million funding target, but Cory said he hopes to exceed that amount.

Darren Smart, senior vice-president of energy transition at Parkland, said in a statement that the company’s initial investments in electric vehicle charging have been positive with strong customer interest.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down as police investigate a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes...

traffic alert

12m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

1h ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

50m ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

8h ago

Top Stories

Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down as police investigate a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes...

traffic alert

12m ago

Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga
Man dead after shooting at industrial plaza in Mississauga

A man is dead following a late night shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a business at a strip mall on Royal Windsor Drive west of Winston Churchill Boulevard...

1h ago

Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police
Driver who intentionally ran down 3 people in North York was family member of victims: police

A driver accused of killing one person and injuring two others after intentionally running them down at a North York apartment was related to the victims, police say. "We understand there is a familial...

50m ago

Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation
Toronto's Brass Rail Tavern building considered for heritage property designation

The building housing one of Toronto's oldest strip clubs, the Brass Rail Tavern, is being considered for a heritage property designation, but what does it mean for a Toronto building to have this designation...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.

8h ago

2:55
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case
York Regional Police crack cold homicide case

For over 50 years nobody knew who killed 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Now York Regional Police have an answer thanks to emerging technology. David Zura explains.

14h ago

1:36
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire
Plans to widen busy roadway in Scarborough and Pickering under fire

Drivers say a plan to widen a 1.5 km stretch of Steeles Avenue East won’t alleviate the current traffic problem and will only push the bottleneck further down the road.

17h ago

2:40
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case
York Regional Police solve 51-year-old cold case

York Regional Police say Bruce Charles Cantalon murdered 16-year-old Yvonne LeRoux in 1972. Nearly two years later, Cantalon took his own life. Melissa Duggan talks with David Zura about the developments.

19h ago

1:47
Indigenous fashion pop-up at the ROM
Indigenous fashion pop-up at the ROM

A new Indigenous market has popped-up at the ROM. Videographer Audra Brown with how the pop-up puts the fashion, accessories, and home accents created by Indigenous designers onto a global stage.

More Videos