Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police

Toronto police have boosted their hate crime unit and launched an online tool for the public to report hateful graffiti to respond to the rapid rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 18, 2023 7:56 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 8:38 pm.

A 28-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with what police described as hate-motivated assaults outside a downtown mosque and at two other downtown locations.

According to a statement issued by Toronto police investigators Saturday evening, officers were called to the Toronto Islamic Centre (TIC) near Yonge Street and Davenport Road at around 6:40 a.m.

The statement said the suspect went to outside the front of the mosque and “became confrontational towards several victims.” It said the accused yelled derogatory slurs at those outside and threw a rock. The statement said the suspect “became assaultive” toward the victims and used a bike chain, leaving one of the people with minor physical injuries.

A statement issued by the Toronto Islamic Centre shared by the National Council for Canadian Muslims (NCCM) on X, formerly Twitter, said a man tried to vandalize the centre and that Islamophobic slurs and threats were yelled.

“This is not the first time TIC has faced Islamophobia. We previously received threats that someone was coming to commit another Christchurch attack at our centre,” the TIC statement said in part.

“We want to be clear: We will not be intimidated.

“While our first priority is to ensure the ongoing safety of worshippers, we need to see long-term change to fight all forms of hate.”

The TIC message encouraged worshippers to attend prayers and to “take a stand” against all hatred, Islamophobia and antisemitism.

The NCCM social media post said much of what happened was recorded on video and that the video was turned over to Toronto police officers.

RELATED: Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war, police chief says

Meanwhile, Toronto police officers said the accused in Saturday’s incident has been charged in connection with two incidents Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the first incident that day happened before 4:30 a.m. when the victim driving a cab near Yonge and Front streets asked the suspect if he needed a ride. Officers said the suspect asked the victim if he was Muslim before spraying his face with an unknown substance.

Nearly three-and-a-half hours later, investigators said officers were called after a woman wearing a hijab walking on a trail near Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard was approached by the suspect. They said the accused made derogatory statements before spraying the victim’s face with an unknown substance. The suspect took off before the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor physical injuries.

The accused, identified by officers as Chandler Marshall, has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of mischief, two counts of administering a noxious substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of weapons dangerous, and uttering threats.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court Monday morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West early on Oct. 29, 2023.

2h ago

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) _ Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic...

39m ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

8h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

13h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West early on Oct. 29, 2023.

2h ago

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) _ Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic...

39m ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

8h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
More Videos