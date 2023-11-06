Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger and Kaitlin Lee

Posted November 6, 2023 12:18 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 12:29 pm.

Toronto’s police chief says the force is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in the city amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents that are not being reported.

Speaking to reporters while launching Crime Prevention Week on Monday, police chief Myron Demkiw took time to call attention to what he describes as an “alarming trend” of hate-motivated incidents in the city.

“It’s very, very concerning,” Demkiw says. “We have committed an extensive amount of resources….we are going to do everything possible to hold those responsible accountable.”

Related:

Last month, Toronto police cited a 132 per cent increase in reported hate crimes in the wake of the war in the Gaza strip. The war, that began Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The violence in the Middle East kicked off a wave of demonstrations in the city and has left members of the Jewish and Muslim communities on edge amid heightened public tensions.

Police believe the number of hate-motivated incidents is actually much higher than reported. Demkiw said he is encouraging all residents to contact police if they see any discriminatory or hateful behaviour directed at a specific group.

“We encourage all members of the public, across all communities, to please report every single incident that they see,” he says.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Toronto police have increased patrol around the city’s cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship, and setup two command posts.

Demkiw said Monday that police command posts will remain setup in North York for the “foreseeable future” as they continue to address safety concerns from the public.

“We will stay there as long as it takes,” Demkiw says.

Demkiw says he will be reporting updated numbers on hate crime statistics at the next police services board meeting.

Toronto police launch Crime Prevention Week

Demkiw was joined by Ontario’s Solicitor General, representatives of the Toronto Police Services Board Vice-Chair Ontario Association of Chief of Police to launch Crime Prevention Week.

The annual week promoting crime mention runs from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. The them this year is ‘awareness, engagement, prevention.’

“Toronto Police Service members have fully embraced a culture of risk intervention, and every day our members make referrals to our partner agencies. This collaborative approach is critical to the success of our crime prevention initiatives,” Demkiw said in a statement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

1h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

3h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally," as the former president...

updated

57m ago

MPs to vote on Pierre Poilievre's pitch to exempt carbon price from all home heating
MPs to vote on Pierre Poilievre's pitch to exempt carbon price from all home heating

Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal Conservatives calling for the carbon price to be lifted from all forms of home heating and not just heating oil. Conservative Leader...

2m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

1h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

3h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally," as the former president...

updated

57m ago

MPs to vote on Pierre Poilievre's pitch to exempt carbon price from all home heating
MPs to vote on Pierre Poilievre's pitch to exempt carbon price from all home heating

Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal Conservatives calling for the carbon price to be lifted from all forms of home heating and not just heating oil. Conservative Leader...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

17h ago

2:49
Choices in clock change debate
Choices in clock change debate

A York University professor says we have a few choices in the debate about changing clocks and also says some options may be more appealing than others. David Zura explains.    

17h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos