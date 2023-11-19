Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopefuls
Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Justin Tang, Chris Young, Patrick Doyle Sean Kilpatrick, Justin Tang, Chris Young, Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2023 8:07 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 9:19 am.

The Ontario Liberal Party’s final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.

Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived front-runner Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nate Erskine-Smith have asked their supporters to rank each other ahead of Crombie.

Former MP and current provincial Liberal caucus member Ted Hsu is also running, while fellow caucus member Adil Shamji dropped out of the race to support Crombie.

Party members are set to vote Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, with the ballots counted and the round-by-round results announced on Dec. 2 in downtown Toronto.

The affordability crisis, increasing housing supply and taking down Premier Doug Ford have dominated the Liberal leadership race. 

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

51m ago

31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza: WHO
31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza: WHO

The World Health Organization says 31 babies have been safely transported from Shifa Hospital to another hospital in southern Gaza. The evacuation took place on Sunday, and the babies are to be transferred...

1h ago

135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.  The names of 135 Canadians are...

1h ago

Freeland to present fall fiscal update Tuesday as cost-of-living dominates politics
Freeland to present fall fiscal update Tuesday as cost-of-living dominates politics

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the fall fiscal update on Tuesday, which is expected to focus on housing and affordability as the Liberal government struggles to regain favour with Canadians...

1h ago

