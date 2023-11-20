Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America

Passengers look at an information board at the departures terminal at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, as a strike by Swissport employees and inclement weather has delayed and led to the cancellation of dozens of flights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2023 11:52 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 11:56 am.

A new report says the country’s two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.

Aviation data company Cirium says nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada flights, or more than 8,700, landed late in October, placing the company ninth out of 10 airlines on the continent.

The report found WestJet came last with nearly 29 per cent of arrivals touching down late — defined as more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival.

The two airlines’ on-time percentage of just over 70 per cent falls far short of the North American average of 80 per cent — itself the lowest of any region globally — while Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines all notched north of 85 per cent.

Nonetheless, Air Canada’s outcome marks an improvement from its tally of 68 per cent the previous month.

In the past, Air Canada has pointed to a shortage of air traffic controllers, bad weather and a network running at full tilt amid high demand, which can mean longer recovery times after a disruption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll
Affordability crisis putting Canadian dream at risk: poll

An affordability crisis is putting the Canadian dream at risk for immigrants, according to a new Leger poll done exclusively for OMNI News.    The survey finds two-in-five (42 per cent) immigrant...

5h ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

15h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama was corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway over the weekend. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in live traffic...

1h ago

CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The...

7h ago

