DC combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags

Jay Stewart adjusts his new dashboard camera during an event where car cameras were distributed to drivers in an effort to combat a rise in crime, hosted in the parking lot of Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

By Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2023 12:10 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2023 12:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation’s capital.

“It’s just getting crazy out there,” said Pena, whose father, Raul Pena, drives for the rideshare app Lyft. “Especially now because Christmas is coming and nobody has any money.”

That’s why the pair recently sat in a line of cars winding around the block near Nationals Park, the city’s pro baseball stadium, waiting their turn for a police officer to install the tracker — literally just an Apple AirTag — and show them how to use it.

The elder Pena, 58, said he generally enjoyed driving and meeting new people but had become much more cautious in recent months and stopped driving late at night.

“I do get nervous sometimes,” he said. “It’s worse now because it gets dark so early in the winter. Right now I feel very unsafe.”

One week later, Faenita Dilworth told a similar story. The mother of three and grandmother of two was sitting in one of about a dozen vehicles waiting in the parking lot of the old RFK Stadium, the former home of Washington’s NFL team, for a city-sponsored handout of dashboard cameras.

“They told me to get a camera and make sure somebody installs it for me,” she laughed. “If a person knows they’re being recorded, they’re less likely to do anything silly.”

The cameras were free for any District of Columbia resident who drives for a rideshare company like Uber, Lyft or Alto — or for a food delivery service like DoorDash. The AirTag trackers were available to any resident who lives in one of several designated auto theft hot zones.

The parallel initiatives are just part of a multipronged anti-crime offensive launched by the Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s government. Violent crimes, particularly homicide and car theft, have risen sharply, and the deputy mayor for public safety, Lyndsey Appiah, flatly stated before the House Judiciary Committee last month that the city is in the midst of a crime crisis.

As of Nov. 14, homicides are up 34% compared with this time last year. Car theft is up 98% and carjackings have more than doubled — up 104%. Recent carjacking victims include a congressman and a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates.

“It is not lost on us that we need to do more to increase public safety,” said Salah Czapary, head of the city’s Department of Nightlife and Culture. His department, which covers issues relating to restaurants and food delivery, partnered with the Department of For-Hire Vehicles for the dashboard camera distributions. The initiative is funded by a $500,000 donation from DoorDash — enough to pay for about 2,500 camera kits.

“We do feel it will help deter crime. That camera footage can help police to close a case and help prosecutors to successfully prosecute that case,” Czapary.

Some like Jessica Gray, a high school administrator who was waiting in line for an AirTag, said they were happy for the initiative, although she questioned exactly how the whole process would work.

“When you think about the response time, by the time the police respond and start tracking down the car, will there be anything left of it by the time they find it?” she said.

Police Sgt. Anthony Walsh didn’t promise that police would immediately be able to recover a stolen car intact. But he said the tracker information would help police trace the route of the car thieves and possibly pull security camera footage from along that route to aid in an eventual arrest and court case.

“This is all about helping our investigators build a case that holds up in court and hopefully takes car thieves off the streets. That’s the idea,” he said.

Walsh also found himself fielding multiple questions about whether the AirTag would allow the government to track drivers’ movements. He pointed out that the residents themselves would be doing the tracking on their phones and would turn over that information to the police if they wanted to aid the investigation.

Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

45m ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

3h ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

4h ago

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup
Montreal Alouettes complete upset over Winnipeg to capture 110th Grey Cup

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue...

45m ago

Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police
Two men arrested in string of alleged home reno scams that left properties damaged: Toronto police

Two men are facing more than a dozen charges each for a string of alleged home renovation scams in Toronto dating back to March of this year. Toronto police allege the crimes occurred between March...

3h ago

Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man in 40s arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week. Officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 3:10...

4h ago

Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care, Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate

Health care and strategies for taking down Premier Doug Ford in the next election dominated the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate held Sunday in Brampton, Ont. The four candidates spent...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1:56
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend
Meteor shower peaks over the weekend

You'll get the best show Saturday night but some activity will still be visible on Sunday. David Zura speaks with a York University astronomer.

2:27
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke
Homes, businesses suffer damage after major water main break in Etobicoke

Residents and business owners in Etobicoke say they are frustrated after a major water main break near Islington and The Queensway. Leah Johansen is hearing from some who say water poured into their units for hours before it was finally shut off.

2:15
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica
Luggage lost during domestic flight tracked down in Jamaica

After WestJet lost her luggage, one woman flying out of Toronto tracked her own bag almost 4,000 km away. But the ordeal cost her $4,000. Caryn Ceolin with why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your suitcase.

20h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
More Videos