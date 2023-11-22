Bridge crossings between Canada-New York closed after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

The four international bridges between Canada and Western New York have been closed after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing that connects Niagara Falls, Ontario to Niagara Falls, New York.

In a social media post, the FBI Buffalo Field Office confirmed it is investigating a “vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge.”

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul posted on social media that she’s been briefed on the incident which is being “closely monitored.”

“State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she wrote.

The CEO of the Buffalo & Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority confirms an explosion was on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge.

“Currently all four international bridges over the Niagara River are closed as the incident is being investigated,” said CEO Ron Rienas.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured, or what caused the blast at this point.

This is a developing story. More to come