breaking

Bridge crossings between Canada-New York closed after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

A vehicle crosses the International Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ont. into Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 22, 2023 1:24 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 1:45 pm.

The four international bridges between Canada and Western New York have been closed after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing that connects Niagara Falls, Ontario to Niagara Falls, New York.

In a social media post, the FBI Buffalo Field Office confirmed it is investigating a “vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge.”

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul posted on social media that she’s been briefed on the incident which is being “closely monitored.”

“State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she wrote.

The CEO of the Buffalo & Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority confirms an explosion was on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge.

“Currently all four international  bridges over the Niagara River are closed as the incident is being investigated,” said CEO Ron Rienas.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured, or what caused the blast at this point.

This is a developing story. More to come

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

46m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

3h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

1h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

3h ago

