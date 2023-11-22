Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

The explosion prompted the closure of all four international bridges between Canada and Western New York. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a speeding car and then a ball of flames when a vehicle suddenly crashed and exploded near a U.S. border checkpoint in Niagara Falls, triggering a lockdown along the Canada-U.S. border.

According to The Associated Press, two occupants of the vehicle are dead. Videos posted to social media showed smoke and flames and the wreckage of at least one car at the secondary checkpoint complex.

As a result of the explosion, Toronto police said it would increase directed patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city out of an abundance of caution. There is no known threat to city residents.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) also noted that they’re aware of the incident at Rainbow Bridge and are in close contact with the authorities. Peel Regional Police confirmed additional officers have been deployed at the airport.

“We have also requested additional police presence at Toronto Pearson. At this time, there is no impact to airport operations,” said Sean Davidson.

“We will provide an update if there are any changes to the current situation.”

#PRP is aware of the incident at Rainbow Bridge. We are monitoring the situation, are in contact with our partners and have deployed additional officers to @TorontoPearson. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 22, 2023

Cars coming into the Buffalo International Airport are being screened with bomb-detecting dogs amid heightened security in response to Wednesday’s incident at the border.

“The Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational. We advise travellers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel,” a Buffalo-Niagara International Airport spokesperson wrote on X.

With files from The Associated Press