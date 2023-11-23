Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control

In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights re

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted November 23, 2023 4:51 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 5:12 pm.

The Ford government has signaled it will support a motion put forth by the opposition NDP party that would see all birth control covered by OHIP.

The motion, which was first introduced by the NDP on International Women’s Day in March, would see the provincial health plan expanded to cover prescription contraception such as oral hormone pills, contraceptive injections, IUDs, and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.

Currently, OHIP covers contraception for individuals under the age of 25, as long as they aren’t also covered by a private plan.

“There is a projected significant savings, but you know what, it’s also just the right thing to do,” said NDP leader Marit Stiles.

“It’s 2023 and it’s time that we treated contraception as a health care need and as a human right that it is.”

The motion is set to be debated at Queen’s Park next week and the government has previously indicated it was looking closely at a similar plan introduced in British Columbia.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she supports the idea and is looking forward to reviewing the NDP motion.

“Our government supports access to free, publicly funded contraceptives for over 6 million Ontarians through the Ontario Drug Benefit program and OHIP+,” read a statement from the Minister’s office.

NDP MPP Jill Andrew, the party’s critic for women’s issues, says free birth control is vital to lowering barriers to reproductive health care.

“It’s important for us to empower ciswomen, transgender, and non-binary people to have agency over their reproductive health, and that starts with ensuring that choice is accessible to all,” said Andrew.

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, the opposition critic for 2SLGBTQ+ Issues, says making contraceptives accessible will advance healthcare equity.

“Not only does this give people choice and control over their body, it gives many access to necessary and essential health care.”

According to the NDP, the B.C. plan is projected to save upwards of $95 million a year while providing thousands of people, mostly between the ages of 20-29, with free birth control.

Manitoba announced on Nov. 21 that it would also start to provide free contraception under its provincial health plan.

