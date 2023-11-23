Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says

Toronto’s police chief says there’s been a “staggering” increase in hate crime reports in the city since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas last month.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, there have been 323 reported hate crimes in Toronto versus 224 reported during the same time in 2022. This includes 129 reported anti-Semitic hate crimes and 34 reported anti-Muslim/anti-Palestinian/anti-Arab hate crimes reported.

Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 20, 2023, there have been 78 hate crimes reported in Toronto, compared to 37 reported in 2022 during the same time period. This includes 38 reported anti-Semitic hate crimes (versus 13 during the same period last year), and 17 reported anti-Muslim/anti-Palestinian/anti-Arab hate crimes.

Other key statistics shared by police

There is a marked increase in anti-2SLGBTQ+, with five incidents last year and nine reported incidents in 2023.

Anti-semitism makes up 49 per cent of incidents across Toronto. Anti-semitism is up 192 per cent compared to this time last year.

Anti-semitism makes up 40 per cent of all hate crimes reported.

There has been a spike in hate-related graffiti since Oct. 7.

In terms of anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab or Islamaphobic incidents, 63 have been reported this year – up two from 2022.

Speaking at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting today, Demkiw said the city is experiencing a period of high tensions.

“The impact of crime motivated by hate is far-reaching, and extends beyond the physical and emotional trauma suffered by the victim, but affecting all members of the targeted community,” said Chief Demkiw.

“I want to be clear – the Toronto Police Service will not allow the people of our city to be intimated. Violence and hateful acts will not be tolerated. The Service and our Hate Crime Unit will aggressively pursue any suspected incidents of hate-motivated behaviour.

He says the force has expanded its hate crimes unit since the Israel-Hamas war began, increasing it in size from six members to a team of 32 officers.

Demkiw says Toronto police have made 22 arrests and laid 58 charges related to hate crime incidents in the past month.

“It’s very, very concerning,” Demkiw said. “We have committed an extensive amount of resources … we are going to do everything possible to hold those responsible accountable.”

The most common charges include uttering threats, conspiracy to commit mischief and assault with a weapon.

Last month, Toronto police cited a 132 per cent increase in reported hate crimes in the wake of the war in the Gaza Strip. The war, which began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

Police believe the number of hate-motivated incidents is actually much higher than reported. Demkiw said he is encouraging all residents to contact police if they see any discriminatory or hateful behaviour directed at a specific group.

The violence in the Middle East kicked off a wave of demonstrations in the city and has left members of the Jewish and Muslim communities on edge amid heightened public tensions.

With files from The Canadian Press