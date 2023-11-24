Weekend need-to-know: Santa’s coming to town and more holiday events

Holiday festivities are in full swing this weekend in Toronto and the GTA as the first snowfall is expected to hit the area on Sunday.

There are no major TTC or GO Transit closures to impede your holiday spirit this weekend as well.

Top events

Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade

The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh, of course. If you want to catch a glimpse, the parade starts at Christie Pits Park at 12:30 p.m. and ends at St. Lawrence Market.

The new route of the Santa Claus Parade in Toronto. (Photo via: The Original Santa Claus Parade website)

And just prior to the parade, you can catch Santa’s running in the Holly Jolly Fun Run for the most festive five-kilometre run in the city, kicking off at 11:45 a.m. The run is held along the parade route. If you are interested in running yourself, registration is still open.

Road closures will be in effect for the parade and run. As well, the TTC says it will be running extra subway service on Lines 1 and 2 on Sunday. TTC vehicles along certain surface routes will be diverting during the parade and run. Scroll below for details on road closures and transit information.

Cavalcade of Lights

The annual Cavalcade of Lights will brighten up Nathan Phillips Square for the entire holiday season and you can catch the opening night celebration on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy the glittering lights while lacing up your skates at the rink and listen to music all day long with performances by the Toronto Chinese Orchestra, Polish folk music by Polky and Freylekh (joyous) Jewish music by Horah Machine, among others.

More details about the event and a schedule can be found on the City of Toronto website.

People skating at Nathan Phillips Square during the Cavalcade of Lights. CITY OF TORONTO

Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market

The first Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market weekend starts on Friday where over 100 local vendors will showcase their “planet-friendly and botanically” themed products. If you want to get a jump on Christmas shopping, admission is free for the event in the beautiful Toronto Botanical Gardens.

You can find more information about vendors and events here.

TTC/GO closures

No major closures for the TTC and GO Transit this weekend.

Road closures

Santa Claus Parade

Below are the estimated road closure times for the festivities on Sunday (provided by Toronto police):

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Spadina Road, at 10 a.m.

Spadina Road, from Bloor Street West to Harbord Street, at 10:30 a.m.

Harbord Street, from Spadina Road to Queen’s Park Crescent, at 10:30 a.m.

Queen’s Park Crescent, from Harbord Street to College Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Police say vehicles parked along the parade/run route will be towed starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday and moved to a nearby street at no charge to the drivers/owners.

Drivers can either inquire with an officer to find out the location of their vehicle or call 416-808-1400 if they were parked west of Spadina Avenue, 416-808-5100 if they were parked east of Yonge Street, and 416-808-5200 if they were parked in between.

Streetcars along the following routes will be running through gaps in the parade: 503 Kingston, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carton, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst.

The following bus routes will be diverting during the Santa Claus Parade and the Holly Jolly Fun Run:

13 Avenue Road

19 Bay

72 Pape

75 Sherbourne

94 Wellesley

121 Esplanade – River

126 Christie

300 Bloor-Danforth (from 7 a.m.)

501B and 501D Queen replacement buses

