No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

TORONTO — Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement.

The agreement, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour over the duration of the agreement.

The agreement also includes a new benefits program for part-time workers, and creates 30 new full-time positions to be hired within a year.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the largest grocery company in Canada.

The workers reached a tentative agreement last Sunday as a strike deadline approached.

After a five-week strike over the summer by Metro workers in the Greater Toronto Area resulted in significant gains, Unifor was seeking a similar win for the No Frills employees.