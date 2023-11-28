Man arrested in alleged hate-motivated assault with knife in North York

A man from Toronto is facing several charges following an alleged hate-motivated assault with a knife in North York.

Authorities were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, for reports of a person with a knife.

Police said the accused approached the victim and allegedly assaulted them. The suspect then produced a knife and attempted to assault the victim with it while allegedly making homophobic remarks.

On Friday, Nov. 24, police arrested 39-year-old Jahwin John of Toronto.

He’s been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous. The accused was expected to appear in court on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Investigators said the incident is being treated as a hate-motivated crime.