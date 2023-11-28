Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

Toronto Fire
Toronto Fire Services. Photo: Flickr. Larry Thorne 2012

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 28, 2023 11:53 pm.

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire.

Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne Circle area just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial reports are that the fire broke out in an apartment on the 22nd floor. Police said there are also reports of falling debris.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Toronto police and fire officials are evacuating the building. Shelter buses will be made available for displaced residents.

