Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said ‘he needed to use bathroom’

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit.

In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive in Brampton on Monday night.

Police say the 26-year-old driver was pulled over just after snow began to fall. His vehicle was clocked at 153 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver’s excuse for speeding was that “he needed to use the bathroom,” according to police.

The driver has had his license suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for two weeks.