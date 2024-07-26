Police looking for man who allegedly tried to grab child in East York

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly tried to grab a child in East York.

Police responded to a suspicious incident in the Taylor Creek Park and Lumsden Avenue area on July 11.

Around 4 p.m., the man reportedly approached an adult caregiver and a minor and tried to grab the child.

The caregiver pulled the child away from the man and no injuries were reported. The man then left the area.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old and five feet 10 inches tall with facial acne. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black track pants and blue headphones at the time of the incident.