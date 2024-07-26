Police looking for man who allegedly tried to grab child in East York

Police are trying to identify a man who they say attempted to grab a child in East York
Police are trying to identify a man who they say attempted to grab a child in East York on July 11, 2024. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Services

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 26, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 12:11 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly tried to grab a child in East York.

Police responded to a suspicious incident in the Taylor Creek Park and Lumsden Avenue area on July 11.

Around 4 p.m., the man reportedly approached an adult caregiver and a minor and tried to grab the child.

The caregiver pulled the child away from the man and no injuries were reported. The man then left the area.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old and five feet 10 inches tall with facial acne. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black track pants and blue headphones at the time of the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

4h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

24m ago

Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts
Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts

Scotiabank says it is experiencing a technical issue causing some customers' inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

1h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

0m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

4h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

24m ago

Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts
Scotiabank experiencing tech issue preventing direct deposits to customers' accounts

Scotiabank says it is experiencing a technical issue causing some customers' inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

2h ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

1h ago

2:26
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers
Doctors speak out as Ford government expands pharmacist powers

As the Ford government moves to expand pharmacist powers, family doctors say the focus should be on funding primary care to address the massive shortage. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.
4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.
More Videos