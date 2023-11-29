Woman injured after reportedly being pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested

Police
Police tape is shown in this image.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 29, 2023 7:12 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 7:56 pm.

Toronto police have a driver in custody after the man allegedly crashed into several vehicles, including multiple police cruisers, injuring an officer.

Investigators were notified of a collision in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a black sedan was involved in several collisions in the area and then fled the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a woman was shoved out of the moving sedan and suffered serious injuries. The driver crashed into multiple police cruisers, and an officer was also injured.

The male driver was located in the Hwy. 27 and Albion Road area, where he was arrested.

The police officer was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

