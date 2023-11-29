India opens an investigation after US says it disrupted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader

FILE- The countries' flags are seen on the table during a meeting with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. India has set up a high-level inquiry after U.S. authorities raised concerns with New Delhi that its government may have had knowledge of a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, an Indian official said on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2023 5:25 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 5:26 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has set up a high-level inquiry after U.S. authorities raised concerns with New Delhi that its government may have had knowledge of a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on American soil, an Indian official said on Wednesday.

The U.S. side shared some information and India “takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue,” a statement by External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

The U.S. government said it had raised the issue with New Delhi but declined to comment on when or how U.S. officials became aware of the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is considered a terrorist by the Indian government, as well as how the alleged assassination attempt was derailed.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in that country of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the accusation as absurd, but Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat and India responded with the same measure.

Pannun has been a leading organizer of the so-called Khalistan referendum, inviting Sikhs worldwide to vote on whether India’s Punjab state should become an independent nation based on religion. Organizers of the nonbinding referendum hope to present the results to the U.N. General Assembly in about two years.

Pannun, general counsel with Sikhs for Justice, has been listed as a terrorist by the Indian government. The organization was banned by India in 2019.

Bagchi said that the Indian government formed a high-level inquiry committee on Nov. 18 to look into all the aspects of the matter.

Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront. When...

25m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

11h ago

Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

International mediators worked Wednesday to extend the truce in Gaza, hoping the territory's Hamas rulers will keep freeing hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further respite...

51m ago

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

12m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place
Ford government to release ‘business case’ for moving science centre to Ontario Place

The Ontario government is set to release its long-promised "business case" today for moving the Ontario Science Centre from its current east Toronto location to Ontario Place, on the city's waterfront. When...

25m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

11h ago

Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

International mediators worked Wednesday to extend the truce in Gaza, hoping the territory's Hamas rulers will keep freeing hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further respite...

51m ago

Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire
Scarborough high-rise evacuated due to apartment fire

A high-rise apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a two-alarm fire. Toronto fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building at Echo Point in the Warden Avenue and Bridletowne...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

13h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

17h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos