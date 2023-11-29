Can Southern Ontario expect a white Christmas? Weather Network unveils winter weather forecast

Snowfall seen falling in Toronto
Snowfall seen falling in Toronto. Photo: Venrick Azcueta.

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 29, 2023 10:01 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2023 10:31 am.

With December just around the corner, the Weather Network (TWN) is out with its winter weather preview and says El Niño will be a major factor in how the season plays out this year.

Forecasters are predicting a mild start to winter, but say a wintry pattern could develop around the holidays, and then it’s expected to be cold to kick off the new year.

“El Niño has a reputation for bringing mild winters to much of Canada and it appears that this winter will feature one of the strongest El Niño events on record,” reads the TWN preview. “The core of winter will begin mildly, with most Canadians not experiencing consistently cold temperatures until later in the season.”

The network predicts most parts of the country will not experience consistent cold weather until later in December.

“During the weeks leading up to the holidays, we expect near-normal or above-normal temperatures across most of the country,” reads the forecast from TWN’s senior meteorologist.

The forecast notes that near-normal December temperatures are still cold enough for most areas to get messy winter storms, meaning a white Christmas remains a real possibility.

Less snow than normal is expected in southern Ontario leading up to Christmas, but meteorologists say that if a storm track around the holidays ends up a little further north than expected, it could mean “a rather active winter pattern.”

“As we head into the heart of the winter season, the question is whether we will return to a mild pattern for most of January, which is what we would typically see with a strong El Niño,” according to forecasters. “At this point, we think that the colder scenario is more likely.”

Despite a predicted mild start to the winter months, Toronto and the GTA are seeing a brief stretch of winter weather this week with some flurries expected Wednesday, along with bitter cold. Toronto saw its coldest day of the season so far on Tuesday.

Seasonal highs are expected to return on Thursday and Friday with rain and snow possible on the weekend. The extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

44m ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle
2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle

Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an east-end home and then stealing the resident's vehicle. Officers responded to a break-and-enter call in the...

2h ago

Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years
Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years

An analysis of the state of the Ontario Science Centre found that building a new one at Ontario Place would save the government about $250 million over 50 years, compared to rebuilding it at the current...

updated

2m ago

Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'
Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen...

4h ago

Top Stories

Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered
Peel police bust auto theft ring, 12 charged, $1.2M in stolen vehicles recovered

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've "disrupted and dismantled" an organized auto theft ring, recovering nine vehicles and laying 81 charges after a months-long probe dubbed Project Memphis. The...

44m ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle
2 suspects accused of breaking into east-end Toronto home, stealing vehicle

Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an east-end home and then stealing the resident's vehicle. Officers responded to a break-and-enter call in the...

2h ago

Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years
Ford government says moving science centre to Ontario Place will save $250M over 50 years

An analysis of the state of the Ontario Science Centre found that building a new one at Ontario Place would save the government about $250 million over 50 years, compared to rebuilding it at the current...

updated

2m ago

Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'
Driver caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Brampton said 'he needed to use bathroom'

A driver from Caledon is facing stunt driving charges after he was caught going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit. In a post on X, Peel Regional Police say officers stopped the driver near Queen...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
City of Toronto closing 4 vaccine clinics as provincial funding ends
City of Toronto closing 4 vaccine clinics as provincial funding ends

Originally started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Toronto is closing its four public immunization clinics on Dec. 13 as Ontario government funding expires at the end of 2023. Nick Westoll has more.

17h ago

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

18h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

22h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
More Videos