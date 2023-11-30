Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

Ontario
Ontario's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 10:02 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 10:18 pm.

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner.

Aislinn Clancy won handily in Kitchener Centre over the New Democratic candidate, in what had been an NDP riding since 2018. Clancy, a social worker and city councillor, is now just the second Green member of provincial parliament in Ontario after Schreiner, who represents the nearby riding of Guelph.

“The Green Party has a caucus now,” said Andrea Perrella, an associate professor of political science at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“Two heads are better than one and one head (Schreiner) is already doing quite a bit of work. Likely the dynamics will be that much more interesting. Now, it’s not as if the Greens will have much more of a say, as a backbench party. The capacity for interventions in legislative affairs is fairly limited. But just the same, their visibility has doubled.”

Mike Morrice holds Kitchener Centre federally for the Greens, and ahead of the vote Clancy said that was an advantage.

Clancy was nominated as the Green candidate in early May and she said since then she and her campaign team knocked on almost every door twice. She thanked her campaign team Thursday night and set her sights on the legislature.

“Now, it’s time to take our fight for better housing, childcare, transit and more to Queen’s Park as we continue to stand against Doug Ford and his destructive agenda,” she said in a statement.

Schreiner said the win is evidence of a growing “Green wave.”

“It’s clear that our commitment to people over party is resonating with Ontarians and we’ll keep working hard to bring home better for them,” he said in a statement.

NDP candidate Debbie Chapman, also a Kitchener city councillor, trailed Clancy, with about 26 per cent of the vote compared to Clancy’s roughly 48 per cent.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles framed the byelection result as a rejection of Premier Doug Ford.

“As a team, we will reflect on the campaign, but the message from Kitchener voters is clear: After more than five years of Doug Ford, life has become harder and more expensive for everyone, except for his select insiders,” she wrote in a statement. 

Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Elliott is a former PC party vice-president and regional organizer who does not live in Kitchener but in Keswick, north of Toronto. He placed third.

Stiles’ statement also made sure to note that the Liberals, who held Kitchener Centre provincially for many years before 2018, placed behind the Progressive Conservatives.

The campaign came at a tricky time for the party, right as members cast their ballots last weekend for a new leader. The winner will be chosen on Saturday when the votes are counted.

The provincial Kitchener Centre seat had been vacant since July, when Laura Mae Lindo resigned the seat she had held for the New Democrats.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

5h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

6h ago

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

10h ago

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

5h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

6h ago

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

23h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.
1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
2:35
Toronto daycare on verge of going broke in 2024
Toronto daycare on verge of going broke in 2024

Toronto is on track to miss its daycare expansion targets, underscoring the urgent need to keep spaces currently available open. Caryn Ceolin with the problem that will leave the city short tens of thousands of new spots, as centres struggle.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

More Videos