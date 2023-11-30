YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023

YouTube
Screengrab from Corey Tonge YouTube video. @CoreyTonge/YouTube

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 30, 2023 6:08 am.

What do a self-taught contortionist, a gamer, a chef, a comedian and a parkour expert all have in common?

They were all named the top Canadian content creators in YouTube’s year-end report released on Thursday morning.

Despite their seemingly disparate disciplines, Head of Communications for YouTube Canada, Zaitoon Murji, says the top creators all possess a spirited approach to sharing their passions.

“I think the recipe (for YouTube success) is truly being able to take your passion or your expertise and connect with viewers on a personal level,” Murji told CityNews.

“The top Canadian creators this year were able to do that, whether it was their passion in cooking or parkour or gaming, they’ve been able to build a content business on something that they are extremely passionate about and that’s something that viewers are able to connect with.”

Top Canadian creators

  1. Anna McNulty
  2. Corey Tonge
  3. Iron Chef Dad
  4. Kallmekris
  5. Matt Larose

Top breakout creators

  1. Corey Tonge
  2. Iron Chef Dad
  3. Dori Roblox
  4. Top Pops
  5. Shahin

Gamer-comedian Corey Tonge topped the list of Breakout Creators, joining Iron Chef Dad (Susur Lee) on both Top 5 lists.

“To me, it’s always been more than the views,” Tonge said. “It’s been a journey to make others laugh.”

“Being recognized for all those thousands of hours of editing, script writing, and acting makes me realize how now I have a new goal in mind. I want to help inspire the next generation of creators to believe in themselves and start telling their stories.”

Canadians seek informative content

Rhianna’s Super Bowl performance was YouTube Canada’s top trending video of the year. But it wasn’t just pop stars that captivated Canadians.

Videos with an educational angle, like Mark Rober’s report on a drone with life-saving potential, are among the most sought after by viewers.

YouTube Canada says 92 per cent of users report using YouTube to gather information and knowledge.

“We very often see Canadians come to YouTube to learn, and that’s definitely something that we continue to see this year,” Murji explained. “We see that in the number three video, Mark Rober’s video looking at a drone company that is delivering blood and other medical services to remote areas in Rwanda, which is a pretty incredible thing that Canadians were interested in.”

Top trending videos

  1. Rihanna’s FULL Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, NFL
  2. $1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!, MrBeast
  3. Amazing Invention- This Drone Will Change Everything, Mark Rober
  4. Pedro Pascal Cries From His Head While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones, First We Feast
  5. SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2023 [OFFICIAL STREAM], Sidemen
  6. Adele – The Final Carpool Karaoke, The Late Late Show with James Corden
  7. Apple Vision Pro Impressions!, Marques Brownlee
  8. Golden Buzzer: Putri Ariani receives the GOLDEN BUZZER from Simon Cowell | Auditions | AGT 2023, America’s Got Talent
  9. Surviving A Week at The Real Conjuring House, Sam and Colby
  10. QUI EST L’IMPOSTEUR ? (ft Eric & Ramzy), SQUEEZIE

Livestreams and shorts gaining in popularity

According to YouTube Canada, the average daily views of YouTube shorts grew by over 150 per cent year-over-year in Canada.

“Short content really is exploding in Canada,” Murji said.

“Creators who are exploring with YouTube shorts are seeing exponential growth.”

Murji also made note of a change in how Canadians are viewing content, with more streaming YouTube on their televisions and tuning in to live events streamed on the site.

“We are seeing a significant shift in where Canadians are watching, and that’s the living room,” she stressed. “I think right now every month, 17-million Canadians stream YouTube on their television.

Top shorts

  1. Rating Strangers Shots (Crazy Fail compilation) Tuvok12
  2. How long do trickshots take?, Tricksters
  3. Gostra in Malta, The Wonton Don
  4. Kid Fried Rice, Uncle Roger Shorts
  5. The World’s Strongest Chef, Jake Ceja

3 Punjabi songs crack Top 10 videos of the year

YouTube Canada’s Top 10 videos of the year reflected the diverse tastes of Canadians.

“It was pretty interesting to see that three of our Top 10 songs were Punjabi songs this year, which I think really showcases how diverse the musical tastes are of Canadians across the country,” Murji said.

“And that was paired with additional diverse genres across Country music, Afro beats and UK rap, so there really is a lot of breadth and depth of musical interest in Canada.

“YouTube truly is at the epicenter of culture.”

Top music videos

  1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (Official Video), MileyCyrusVEVO
  2. Morgan Wallen – Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions), MorganWallenVEVO
  3. 52 Bars (Official Video) Karan Aujla | Ikky | Four You EP | First Song | Latest Punjabi Songs 2023, Karan Aujla
  4. Oliver Anthony – Rich Men North Of Richmond, radiowv
  5. PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 (Official Video), Pinkpantheress
  6. Minna Minna | Garry Sandhu ft Manpreet Toor ( Latest Punjabi Song 2023 ) Fresh Media Records, Fresh Media Records
  7. Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter [Music Video], Central Cee
  8. Take It Easy (Official Video) Karan Aujla. | Ikky | Four You EP | Latest Punjabi Songs 2023, Rehaan Records
  9. Libianca – People (Official Video), LibiancaVEVO
  10. Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj – Princess Diana (Official Music Video), IceSpiceVEVO
